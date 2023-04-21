NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Squadrons from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 will be returning to Norfolk and Virginia Beach Friday after a eight month deployment.

According to a press release, CVW-7 deployed in August 2022 with the USS H.W. Bush and was able to complete over 12,000 sorties and 24,000 flight hours.

Eight squadrons will be returning home over the weekend, and below are the following squadrons that will be returning to Hampton Roads:

Friday, Apr. 21 VAW-121 Flyover and Homecoming: Naval Station Norfolk at 10 a.m. VRC-40 Flyover and Homecoming: Naval Station Norfolk at 10:30 a.m. VFA-103 Flyover and Homecoming: NAS Oceana at 2 p.m

Saturday Apr. 22 HSM-46 Flyover and Homecoming: Naval Station Norfolk at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 23 HSC-5 Flyover and Homecoming: Naval Station Norfolk at 2 p.m.



10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon will have more information about these homecomings starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.