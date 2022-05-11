VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A Naval Special Warfare sailor died Monday from injuries received late last week during a training exercise at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia, the Navy said Tuesday.

The Navy said the sailor was injured after a helicopter landing incident on Thursday.

According to a Navy official, the helicopter experienced a hard landing near the sailor, who was on the ground and not in the aircraft. The official, who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said the injured service member was a combat support sailor, not a Navy SEAL.

The sailor was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, but died Monday afternoon. The sailor’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification is complete in accordance with Navy policy.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Three people were initially taken to the hospital following the incident, however their injuries were not immediately released.

Chopper 10 flew above the scene which showed a black and red tarp covering the damage. Some pieces of debris were scattered on the pavement.

A Public Affairs Officer (PAO) used the term hard landing to describe the incident which generally translates to a pilot still having total or partial control of the aircraft, as opposed to a crash where it is an uncontrolled descent.