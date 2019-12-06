1 victim dead, multiple people taken to hospital after shooting at NAS Pensacola

Active shooter at NAS Pensacola on Dec. 6, 2019. The Navy reports the active shooter is dead. Photo courtesy: WKRG

PENSACOLA, Florida (WAVY/WKRG) — At least one victim has died and multiple others have been admitted to the hospital after a gunman opened fire Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The gunman also died, according to a local sheriff.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the gunman’s death with WAVY sister station WKRG. At least five victims have been admitted to nearby Baptist Health Care in Pensacola, hospital spokeswoman Kathy Bowers said.

NAS Pensacola officials said reports of the shooting started to come in around 6:30 a.m.

“Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter,” NAS Pensacola said on Twitter. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Friday’s incident comes just two days after two civilian Defense Department employees were shot to death by a sailor at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii.

#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.



More information to follow. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

No other details are available at this time. Check back for updates on this developing news.