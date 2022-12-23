NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Navy confirms with 10 On Your Side that access to and from USS Eisenhower is currently unavailable.

Access is unavailable at this time due to problems with the ramps which were caused by high winds. A USN spokesperson says all the ships’ onboard services are operating normally.

In an update sent to 10 On Your Side Friday night from USN spokesman CDR Robert Myers, since the winds are holding at around 45mph, the Navy intends to resume efforts to reset the brow early Saturday morning to support the off-going and ongoing duty sections.

