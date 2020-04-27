‘A privilege and an honor’: Chief Engineer aboard USNS comfort moved to tears

NEW YORK (WAVY/AP) — In the face of a global pandemic, service and honor stand out from those aboard the USNS Comfort.

The Navy’s hospital ship, docked in New York at Pier 90 since March 30, discharged its remaining patients Sunday after treating many in an effort to support local hospitals in the fight against COVID-19.

One of those brave faces is Chief Engineer Joe Watts, a Boston native himself—you could hear it— who led the force in managing boundaries inside the ship and helped minimize the spread of the disease inside.

The Comfort’s initial mission was to treat only non-COVID-19 patients, but that soon changed.

“We just had to adjust,” Watts said unfailingly in a video titled “Faces of Comfort” posted on social media. The Chief Engineer got to work as the ship continued to treat more patients.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the outbreak and is no longer needed.

President Donald Trump announced during the daily coronavirus task force briefing that the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort would soon head back to Virginia.

Trump said the Comfort will come back to prepare for its next mission, but did not specify when — only that he had New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s permission.

“I asked Andrew if we could bring Comfort back to its base in Virginia, so we could have it for other locations, and he said we would be able to do that,” Trump said.

As the ship prepares to return to Norfolk, Watts ended the video thanking those who have served with aboard the hospital ship.

“It’s been a privilege and honor to work with this great group of people. And now, we get to go home.”

