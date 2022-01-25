7 injured in F-35 landing mishap on USS Carl Vinson in South China Sea, Navy says

PHILIPPINE SEA – APRIL 23: In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the USS Carl Vinson transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force on April 23, 2017 in the Philippine Sea. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating as part of U.S. 7th Fleet, but remains deployed under the U.S. 3rd Fleet Forward operating concept, which provides additional options to the Pacific Fleet commander. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years. (Photo by USN Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers via Getty Images)

It's the first crash for the F-35C.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Seven U.S. Navy sailors were injured during an F-35 landing mishap on Wednesday in the South China Sea.

The pilot the F-35C Lightning II was attempting to land on the San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson carrier during routine flight operations, the Navy says. The pilot, who was able to eject, was picked up by a Navy helicopter and listed in stable condition.

Six others on deck were injured, and three were medevaced. As of Wednesday, all three were listed in stable condition.

The details of the mishap are still under investigation, and the Navy was still in the process of recovering the jet.

CNN reports its the first crash for the F-35C, the Navy’s variant of the single-engine stealth fighter. It was the last of the F-35 variants to become operational when it did so in 2019, and the Carl Vinson was the first of the Navy’s 11 carriers to deploy with the jet last August.

The Carl Vinson is currently conducting dual-carrier operations with the USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group.