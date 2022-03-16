NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — About 4,000 sailors and Marines are deploying Wednesday from Norfolk aboard the USS Arlington amphibious dock ship and the USS Kearsarge amphibious assault ship.

Both ships are expected to depart from Naval Station Norfolk in the morning. The USS Gunston Hall dock landing ship is scheduled to leave later this month, the Navy says.

The Navy won’t say where the group is heading, but this is a regularly scheduled deployment. Many American forces have however been sent to Europe to support NATO during the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin just spoke to the crew of the Arlington last week.

The Kearsarge, the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group’s flagship, will feature the Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 6, 22ndMarine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, Naval Beach Group (NBG) 2 and Beach Master Unit (BMU) 2.

The deployment includes Marines from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

WAVY’s Jon Dowding will be pierside on Wednesday and will have more coverage coming up.