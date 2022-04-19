NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three U.S. Navy sailors who served on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier were found dead in less than a week’s span, multiple news outlets have reported.

The nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier is currently undergoing refueling and a complex overhaul at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The Navy told CNN and the Navy Times that Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities are investigating. WAVY reached out to the Navy on Monday night but has not heard back.

At this time the Navy hasn’t released the cause of death or circumstances for any of the sailors, but say the deaths are not believed to be connected.

“While these incidents remain under investigation, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events,” Cmdr. Reann Mommsen, a Navy spokeswoman, told CNN.

Two of the sailors were found on April 9 and 10 at off base locations. Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp was found on April 9 and Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman was found April 10.

The third sailor, who hasn’t been identified, was found unresponsive on Friday, April 15, on the carrier.

“The Sailor was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the service member passed away,” Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Michael Maus said in an email to the Navy Times. “The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service).”

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of our Sailors,” Mommsen said.

WAVY is working to learn more about the sailors and their deaths. Check back for updates.