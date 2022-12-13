USNS Comfort prepares to depart New York City to return to its homeport of Norfolk, Va. on April 30, 2020

JEREMIE, Haiti (WAVY) — 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort on Monday during a mission stop in Haiti.

The U.S. Navy says two sailors sustained minor injuries in the incident, which happened around 7:17 p.m. local time in the vicinity of Jeremie, Haiti. They were treated aboard the Comfort and are expected to make a full recovery. The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller (WPC 1138) helped in returning everyone aboard the Comfort.

All personnel had been ashore at Wharf de Jeremie providing medical care during their Continuing Promise 2022 mission stop, the Navy says. The hospital ship has paused ship-to-shore operations in Haiti for Tuesday until a safe alternative for personnel transfer is identified.

No other details in the incident were shared in a press release Tuesday. The Comfort just wrapped up its fourth mission stop of Continuing Promise 2022 earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.