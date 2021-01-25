Navy SEAL gets 10 years for his role in Green Beret’s death

Military

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. Tony DeDolph, a U.S. Navy SEAL, pleaded guilty Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to involuntary manslaughter for his role in the hazing-related death of Melgar. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A U.S. Navy SEAL has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served together in Africa.

The Navy says Tony DeDolph received the sentence Saturday from a jury of eight fellow servicemembers in a Norfolk military courtroom.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this month.

DeDolph had placed Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar into a chokehold to try to make him temporarily lose consciousness during what the SEAL said was a prank. But Melgar died of strangulation.

In addition to his confinement, DeDolph also received a reduction in rank to E-1, loss of pay and a dishonorable discharge.

DeDolph is one of four service members to be charged in the Melgar’s 2017 death in the African country of Mali.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10