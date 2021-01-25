Navy SEAL gets 10 years for his role in Green Beret’s death

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WAVY) — A U.S. Navy SEAL has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served together in Africa.
The Navy says Tony DeDolph received the sentence Saturday from a jury of eight fellow servicemembers in a Norfolk military courtroom.
He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this month.
DeDolph had placed Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar into a chokehold to try to make him temporarily lose consciousness during what the SEAL said was a prank. But Melgar died of strangulation.
In addition to his confinement, DeDolph also received a reduction in rank to E-1, loss of pay and a dishonorable discharge.
DeDolph is one of four service members to be charged in the Melgar’s 2017 death in the African country of Mali.