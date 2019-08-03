Navy sailor shot, killed after high-speed chase

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Security Forces on the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story are investigating a traffic stop that left a Navy sailor dead.

Police say that they attempted to make a traffic stop for driving erratically inside the base around 10 o’clock Friday evening when the driver tried to flee authorities and exit Gate 5.

Security officials then deployed automatic barriers to prevent the driver from exiting the base.

Seeing the barriers being deployed, the driver allegedly tried to avoid them and struck a gas pump at a nearby Navy Exchange Mini Mart.

The pump was damage, but reports say there was no fire.

The driver of the vehicle then began to flee on foot. When officials attempted to stop the suspect, a brief struggle ensued.

Officials claim the suspect assaulted security personnel, and was shot and killed in the process.

The identification of the sailor is unknown.

Two Navy security personnel were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Navy Criminal Security Services is currently investigating the incident and no further details are available at this time.

Virginia Beach police responded to the incident are assisting in the investigation.

Stay updated on WAVY News 10 and online as we learn more.