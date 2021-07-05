Navy officer from Chesapeake surprises family at MLB game after getting home early from 2019 deployment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Chief Petty Officer George Hagedorn III wasn’t supposed to come home until November, two years after his deployment in 2019.

But things worked out and he got home early, and was able to surprise his family at the ballpark on July 4.

Hagedorn, a 16-year veteran, lives in Chesapeake currently but is from the Pittsburgh area, where his family gathered Sunday at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ PNC Park.

After being deployed for 20 months, Chief Petty Officer George Hagedorn III of the United States Navy surprised his family on the field. 💛 pic.twitter.com/YAqkNL8ojZ — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 4, 2021

The family thought they were just getting a video from Hagedorn when they stood at home plate facing the press box. Little did they know, he was right behind them.

Not only did Hagedorn and the family get to reunite, but the Pirates won 2-0 over Milwaukee. The division-leading Brewers had been on an 11-game winning streak.