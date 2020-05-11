Navy investigating after USS Philippine Sea spills 4,000 gallons of fuel into York River

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy is investigating after a guided-missile cruiser dumped 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the York River Thursday.
The USS Philippine Sea (CG-58) spilled the fuel Thursday, May 7, while the ship was pierside at Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, said Ted Brown, installations and environmental public affairs officer.
It happened around 7 a.m.
Brown said containment booms were in place at the time of the spill, and the majority of the fuel was contained within the boom and under the pier.
“Recovery and cleanup efforts began immediately,” Brown said.
The fuel was cleaned up by Thursday afternoon using a fuel vacuum truck and fuel-absorbing materials.
“The remaining sheen was unrecoverable and dissipated with minimal impact to the shoreline,” Brown said.
