Navy installations in Hampton Roads tighten COVID restrictions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Military officials announced on Friday that Navy installations throughout the Hampton Roads region will once again tighten their COVID restrictions. They will once again return to Health Protection Condition Level (HPCON) Bravo, effective immediately.

This announcement comes two weeks after they loosened restrictions.

Officials say that coronavirus cases have continued to steadily rise over the past nine days, so they no longer meet the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) conditions-based guidance for HPCON Alpha.

In order to meet guidelines for HPCON Alpha, the daily average of new coronavirus cases must be less than two new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.

This shift will lower the allowable workplace occupancy from “less than 100%” to “less than 50%.”

Those who are not vaccinated are still required to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Military personnel are still required to follow the guidance of their commanding officers, as well as any guidance provided by region or installation commanders.