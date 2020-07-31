Navy esports Goats & Glory team to continue streaming on Twitch

200222-N-VS214-0006 ANAHEIM, Ca. (Feb. 22, 2020) Navy Recruiting Command has launched a fully integrated esports campaign to more deeply engage with the gaming community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman/Released)

NATIONAL (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy announced that its esports team will resume streaming on Twitch.

The Goats & Glory team will start back up on July 31 and will continue outreach and awareness efforts. The temporary pause was to review policies and procedures while making sure guidelines for participating in the space are met.

“Esports provides a platform for people to engage with Sailors and learn more about their experiences and the opportunities the Navy provides, while sharing a mutual passion for gaming,” the Navy said in a statement released on Thursday.

The Navy also said that the team wants to be an integral part of the esports community by streaming, attending events, and participating in tournaments.

“Our esports team is modeled more along the lines of other Navy demonstration teams, such as the Blue Angels or Leapfrogs, in that the purpose is to engage with people from all walks of life. If someone wants to ask a question or learn more about the Navy, we can provide those answers in a forum that is authentic and comfortable,” said Navy officials.

America’s Navy channel on Twitch can be found here.

