Navy confirms declassified clips showing UFO sighting are the real deal

WASHINGTON (CNN) — We’ve all seen images of purported UFOs.

Some of them are very convincing, while others are obvious hoaxes.

The above video, however, is apparently not a hoax.

In fact, the U.S. Navy confirmed it’s the real deal — although officials say they don’t know what the mysterious object is and they aren’t speculating either.

The footage, which was taken in 2015, includes audio from U.S. fighter pilots trying to understand what they’re seeing.

One of them initially says it is a drone, but then they are stunned to see it moving in strange, unfamiliar ways.

The images were included in three clips of declassified military footage released in 2017 and 2018 to the Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences.

They all appear to show fast-moving, oblong objects captured by advanced infrared sensors.

A navy spokesman said their transparency with the footage is meant to encourage trainees to report “unidentified aerial phenomena.”