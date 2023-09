Courtesy of the U.S. Navy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic’s (FRCMA) commanding officer has been relieved of duty.

According to a news release, Captain Paul Choate was relieved of his duties due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command.

Captain Richard Foster, executive officer of FRCMA, has assumed command. Choate has been reassigned to Fleet Readiness Center headquarters.