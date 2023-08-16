NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads is hosting a free back to school bash on Wednesday Aug. 16.

“We are very excited to be able to host an event like this for our military community,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “Many of our military families have stressors and challenges that they deal with every day. To be able to provide them with a free and fun event continues to highlight our mission of providing quality of life programs for those who sacrifice so much by serving and protecting our country.”

Free school supplies will be provided for the military community, and there will also be a housing resource fair.

Organizers say the event will feature bounce houses, carnival games, a DJ, a petting zoo, a trackless train, caricature artist, snow cones and refreshments.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cutter Athletic Park located on 100 Elementary Dr. in Norfolk.