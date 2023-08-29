CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads will support schools in Chesapeake and Portsmouth during its 7th Annual “Servicing Our Schools” event.

Service members will volunteer to help teachers set up their classroom for the upcoming academic year. Their efforts will allow teachers to focus on planning, developing and organizing student instruction.

“We look forward to this event each year as it is a great opportunity to continue to strengthen and enhance our partnership with Chesapeake Public Schools,” said Capt. Matt Frauenzimmer, Commanding Officer of NSA Hampton Roads. “Teachers do so much to shape the young minds of our children, so this is one way that we can show our appreciation to them and everything that they do. Our military members are always very excited to go to the schools and lend a helping hand to these amazing educators.”

In the past, volunteers have assisted with preparing bulletin boards, sorting books for the student book baskets, distributing textbooks, assembling student furniture and arranging furniture within the classrooms.

Around 285 military members from various commands will support 24 schools in Chesapeake and three schools in Portsmouth.

The event takes place on Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon.