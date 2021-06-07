Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads conducting security exercise Tuesday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads is set to conduct a security exercise at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The exercise will be at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex in Chesapeake.

Participants in the exercise include Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Security Forces and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Rescue.

“The exercise will be a quick reaction, scenario-driven evolution to train personnel on the rapid response to different types of security incidents,” the Navy wrote in a news release.

Notifications will be made throughout the installation about the exercise.

People such as base personnel, customers and visitors may notice emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire trucks and patrol cars on base and in the surrounding area during that time.

Residents who live near the installation may also hear or see activities connected to the exercise.