NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rear Adm. Douglas Verissimo is set to take command of Naval Air Force Atlantic on Thursday at Naval Station Norfolk.

Verissimo is taking over for Rear Adm. John Meier, who’s retiring after 37 years of service with the Navy.

A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).

The Navy says Meier has “invested in resources for people, developed improvements in safety, and refined processes and procedures to enhance warfighting effectiveness” since he assumed command of AIRLANT in May 2020, including creating a state-of-the-art Maintenance Operations Center (MOC).

The Navy says AIRLANT is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel.