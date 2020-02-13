USS Washington completes its first deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Washington (SSN 787) returned from its maiden deployment to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk on Tuesday.

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine initially deployed on July 31, 2019.

Under the command of Capt. Gabriel Cavazos, Washington returned from a deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility where it executed the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.

“I could not be more proud of what my team has accomplished,” said Cavazos. “This team has given their all throughout our workups and execution to be ready to accomplish the ship’s maiden deployment. They faced adversity together by creating innovative solutions and had an incredibly successful deployment.”

Washington arrived at Naval Station Norfolk to the greeting of more than 500 friends and family.

Photo courtesy of Holly Carey, Deputy Public Affairs Officer.

“It’s a little different returning from this deployment,” Sonar Technician Jason Beyers said. “This was my last after 20 years of service. Coming home this time has a different feel, and I cannot wait to spend more time with my wife and kids.”

Fast-attack submarines like the USS Washington are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities: sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence.

During the deployment, the ship sailed approximately 45,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by conducting port visits in Rota, Spain and Faslane, Scotland.

