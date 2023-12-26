SOUDA BAY, Greece — The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, in Greece, Tuesday for a scheduled port visit.

The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulls in to Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 26, 2023. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Triniti Lersch)

The port visit comes on the heels of the 28th U.S. Secretary of Defense’s visit to the Ford as the secretary stressed the importance of the strike group’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and how it is working toward regional deterrence.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the Ford aircraft carrier, along with another warship, to stay in the Mediterranean Sea for several more weeks to keep a two-carrier presence near Israel as its war with Hamas continues, according to U.S. officials.

“The Sailors of USS Gerald R. Ford are excited to return to the gorgeous island of Crete,” said Capt. Rick Burgess, Commanding Officer of Gerald R. Ford in a statement. “Greece and the United States have had a strong NATO alliance since 1952 and we enjoy and appreciate every opportunity to strengthen our maritime partnership as well as the rich history, food, and culture this area has to offer.”

The port visit is the capital ship’s seventh stop while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, an area where the U.S. Navy routinely operates, having sent its largest aircraft carrier in the fleet to Souda Bay twice after it visited Piraeus in July.

The Ford, undergoing a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, deployed from Norfolk May 2 and has been taking part in training, exercises and operations to support maritime stability and security while defending U.S., Allied and partner interests.

The strike group is deployed with more than 6,000 sailors across all platforms.

Carrier Strike Group 12, Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron 2, USS Normandy, USS Ramage, USS McFaul, and USS Thomas Hudner makes up the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility.