NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The new year brought news that the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group would be returning to Norfolk from its extended deployment of more than eight months.

Now we know the strike group will officially arrive next week.

The group has been gone since May 2023, and after having its scheduled deployment extended by 76 days after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

The returning group includes the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60),

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and USS McFaul (DDG 74) returning to homeports at Naval Station Mayport in Florida and Norfolk, respectively, earlier this month.

WAVY will be there to cover the ship’s homecoming.