NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman will return to Norfolk on Wednesday.

The ship is coming back to Naval Station Norfolk after spending time in the European theater of operations, according to the U.S. Navy.

During that time, the Forrest Sherman was part of various maritime activities to support Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies.

The Forrest Sherman will be the first in a series of ships to come back to Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Station Mayport this month.

The Forrest Herman left Norfolk in January while it was in the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan, which means it was ready for “contingency tasking before entering a maintenance phase,” the Navy said.

While deployed, the Forrest Sherman operated under the direct command of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22.