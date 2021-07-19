USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returns to Naval Station following six-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After six months at sea, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday.

More than 4,000 sailors returned to Hampton Roads exactly six months after they left alongside Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG).

Military officials say that nine aircraft squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW-3) were also aboard the ship. They conducted a total of 6,100 sorties and 12,401 flight hours for the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group’s deployment.

IKE CSG worked to support others deployed in the U.S. 6th and 5th Fleets in the Middle East and Europe. They also assisted with troop drawdown in Afghanistan.

“These are amazing Americans that truly did a phenomenal job on deployement,” said Rear Admiral Scott Robertson. “I could not be more proud of them.”

The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group relieved IKE CSG of their duties in late June.