USS Albany returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 4, 2019) Ships begin to leave Naval Station Norfolk in preparation of hurricane Dorian. This departure follows the announcement of Sortie Condition Alpha by Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk from a deployment on Wednesday.

The USS Albany was deployed to the U.S. European Command area where it performed the chief of naval operations’ maritime strategy by supporting national security interests and maritime security operations.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread, the 360 foot submarine continued to work.

While deployed, Albany traveled about 36,000 nautical miles with the crew supporting diplomatic relationships by visiting ports in Spain, France and Scotland.

“Our loved ones at home held the front lines against an unseen threat while we were out performing our mission. I am happy to be back home with my family,” Command Master Chief (Submarine) Dustin Rushing, Albany’s chief of the boat.

Amy Rushing, the wife of Dustin Rushing, is happy to have her husband home from his sixth six-month deployment.

“No matter the time as a Navy submariner family, no matter the number of deployments and underways, you never get used to this life,” says Rushing.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates on local military news.