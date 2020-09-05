USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Norfolk following five and half month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) will be returning to its homeport in Norfolk following a five and half month deployment.
After transiting 42,146 nautical miles across two fleets, the ship will pull in to Naval Station Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Peary served as the primary dry cargo ammunition ship for the Eisenhower and Truman Carrier Strike Groups as well as the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.
The refueling ship served the 5th and 6th fleets while delivering about 5.7 million gallons of diesel fuel marine and 5,400 pallets of vital stores and ordinance during 65 replenishments at sea with both U.S. Navy and Coalition ships from France, United Kingdom, Australia, Netherlands, and Spain.
