USNS Robert E. Peary returns to Norfolk following five and half month deployment

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) the USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5). Ike is conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Norket)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) will be returning to its homeport in Norfolk following a five and half month deployment.

After transiting 42,146 nautical miles across two fleets, the ship will pull in to Naval Station Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Peary served as the primary dry cargo ammunition ship for the Eisenhower and Truman Carrier Strike Groups as well as the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.

The refueling ship served the 5th and 6th fleets while delivering about 5.7 million gallons of diesel fuel marine and 5,400 pallets of vital stores and ordinance during 65 replenishments at sea with both U.S. Navy and Coalition ships from France, United Kingdom, Australia, Netherlands, and Spain.

  • 200715-N-OQ778-1095 ARABIAN GULF (July 15, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Nina McCrory, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), participates in a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) July 15, 2020. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kody A. Phillips/Released)
  • 200425-M-CB805-1099 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS SEA (April 25, 2020) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5), front, transits alongside the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea April 25, 2020. Bataan, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Pablo D. Morrison)
  • 200425-M-CB805-1010 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (April 25, 2020) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5), left, refuels the amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) during a replenishment-at-sea April 25, 2020. Oak Hill, with embarked 26th MEU, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Pablo D. Morrison)
