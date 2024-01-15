NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a sense of anticipation and happiness in the air here in Hampton Roads.

Our men and women in uniform who serve alongside the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford are returning home.

The carrier strike group’s deployment was extended amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.

On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of the Navy was aboard the aircraft carrier.

Secretary Carlos Del Toro thanked the men and women of Carrier Strike Group 12 and reinforced the importance of keeping the peace overseas.

“They have protected our national security interests in the Mediterranean, the Baltic, the Atlantic and they have performed superbly on every level,” Del Toro told the media.

Del Toro addressed the sailors on board Monday commending them on a job well done. The Ford, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier, has just completed its first full deployment and peacekeeping mission overseas.

“So many people across the United States and our shipyards and in our Navy should be filled with pride as this ship pulls back into Norfolk, Virginia,” Del Toro stated.

Its been nearly 100 days since the Israel-Hamas War began. Overseas tension extended CSG 12’s homecoming by three months.

“It was a little hectic sometimes, not knowing when you’re going home but to know that you got people around you that we’re all in the same boat, literally, it’s good to have people around you to support you and to support each other,” said PO2 Aaron Ludwick.

The Ford will return to Naval Station Norfolk along with the remainder of the strike group later this week.

“Everything has a purpose and the power that’s projected by the carrier strike group is essential to the defense of our own nation, to the defense of our core values, it represents America across the entire globe,” Del Toro concluded.

