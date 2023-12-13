NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the past seven weeks, 10 On your Side has taken you inside life in the Navy through our series “On Deck: The Navy Experience.”

Our series concludes Wednesday with a look at “the Finest of the Fleet,” the nickname of the Fleet Forces Band that was established in 1945.

For Norfolk resident and Petty Officer 1st Class Jordan Witt, it’s where he plays his trombone and pays homage to military tradition and history.

“I call us the guardians of tradition,” Witt said. “There’s a whole culture of military music that a lot of people don’t really know about. You know, you think about bugle calls, to the old days of fifes and drums.”

Military music has evolved since then. Forty-five musicians currently make up the Fleet Forces Band, which performs at more than 400 concerts and events annually. Those include honoring fellow service members.

“When somebody has given our country 20 years or 30 years of service, and then they ask for a band to support their retirement service or something,” Witt said, “I feel like it’s the least we can do to show up and play great, sound great, look great and celebrate their service.”

For Virginia Beach resident and Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Quaresima, every note and scale builds a bridge.

“We’re basically using our instruments to forge partnerships,” Quaresima said.

Those connections aren’t exclusive to country or even language.

“Music is one of those things — it connects people all over the world, it’s universal,” Quaresima said. “Doesn’t matter what language you speak, everyone plays and understands music.”

Through that understanding, traditions are upheld.

“When you add the military aspect of it as well, it becomes a diplomatic thing,” Quaresima said. “People can forge alliances with that, and we can show allied countries of ours, hey we are friends.”

Then, connections that stand the test of time are created.

The Fleet Forces Band is not the only musical ensemble in the Navy. you can learn more about the other navy bands by clicking here.

