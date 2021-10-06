Norfolk Naval Shipyard releases COVID-19 vaccination deadlines for civilian employees

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months — all signs that the summer surge is waning. Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking at strengthening and expanding vaccine requirements. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Civilian personnel at Norfolk Naval Shipyard have a little less than two months to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The shipyard says that means we are rapidly approaching the time when unvaccinated workers will have to receive their first shot of the Moderna and Pfizer versions of the vaccine.

If you’re unvaccinated and plan to get the Moderna shot, you’ll need to get your first dose by Monday, Oct. 11 to meet the shipyard’s deadline.

If you’re getting the Pfizer shot — you’ll need to get the first dose by Oct. 18.

If you want to wait, you can get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot by Nov. 8.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s notice on Wednesday came shortly after the Department of Defense announced that all civilian contractors would need to be vaccinated.

All Department of Defense civilian employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, 2021, subject to exemptions as required by law.