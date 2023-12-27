PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Naval Forces, led by the Norfolk-based carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the southern Red Sea, destroyed 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles. According to Navy officials, the weapons were fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“Well, first of all, it’s their mission is essential,” said Joe Bouchard, former commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk. “The Red Sea is a major shipping route linking the Indian Ocean and the Pacific with the Mediterranean through the Suez Canal. So there’s a lot of shipping there. And the Houthi is seen as disrupting that is bad for the global economy.”

Israel continues its mission to eliminate Hamas, as critics say it is unrealistic and counterproductive.

Regina Mobley: What are your concerns about a broader Middle East conflict?

Joe Bouchard: We should be very concerned about that. It will be very difficult for Israel to destroy Hamas despite their stated intention to do so. They may destroy the Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, but Hamas as an organization, it will be very difficult for Israel to destroy it. They can weaken it over the near term; unfortunately, Israeli operations in Gaza are probably going to motivate a lot of young people to support Hamas, to join Hamas, and also, we need to keep in mind that Hamas is part of Iran’s Axis of Resistance, they call it, which is, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas, and Houthis and Iran pressures all three groups to attack.

The people of Hampton Roads are all too familiar with the dangers U.S. ships face in the Middle East. In October 2000, Norfolk-based USS Cole was bombed in Yemen, killing 17 sailors.

Regina Mobley: And so the families who are at home are listening to the coverage about what our troops, what the men and women are doing in the Middle East right now, what level of force protection is in place right now in that environment?

Joe Bouchard: I don’t know the specific level. And if I did, I wouldn’t talk about it. But I can guarantee the families at home, this is something the Navy pays very high attention to. And the combat units that are out there are also highly capable.

They train in all aspects of self-defense against ballistic missiles, against cruise missiles, and small-boat attacks. The sailors, and U.S. Navy military personnel out there are as safe as they can possibly be in a war zone.