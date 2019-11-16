Navy’s hospital ship returns to Norfolk after 5-month humanitarian mission

191115-N-HG846-1026 NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 15, 2019) Family members of U.S. Navy Sailors hold a welcome home sign as USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a five month deployment, Nov. 15, 2019. Comfort worked with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems, including those strained by an increase in cross-border migrants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel B. Serianni/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USNS Comfort returned to Naval Station Norfolk Friday after completing a five-month humanitarian and civil assistance mission to 12 nations.

The countries it visited were in Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

The crew consisted of 1,000 men and women who provided medical, dental and optometry services in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of operations.

They treated almost 70,000 patients.

“This journey was truly an incredibly amazing experience. I am especially proud of the crew’s professionalism and their keen ability to carry out every aspect of our medical mission with excellent health care services.” Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of the Medical Treatment Facility

USNS Comfort left its homeport in June and completed mission stops in Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The crew of the Comfort also volunteered in more than 40 community relations projects, helping with landscaping, painting, distributing donations of school supplies, shoes, and books.

They also spent time with residents at multiple orphanages and elderly homes.

The completion marks Comfort’s seventh humanitarian mission and its second deployment to the region within the last year.

