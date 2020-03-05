Navy ship docked in downtown Norfolk to be commissioned this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A commissioning ceremony is happening this weekend in downtown Norfolk for the USNS Hershel “Woody” Williams.

Military Sealift Command’s Expeditionary Sea Base ship will transfer operational control to U.S. Naval Surface Force Atlantic and the ship will be converted from a USNS to a USS ship.

It’ll happen Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Half Moone Cruise Terminal next to Nauticus.

The ship, christened in 2017 in San Diego and launched into service in 2018, is named after Hershel “Woody” Williams, a Marine who received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism at the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. He’s the last living Medal of Honor recipient from the battle.

Williams will be on hand to set the first watch, with his daughters calling for the crew to “man the ship and bring her to life,” the Navy says.

WAVY’s Kara Dixon will have more on the ship later today.