Naval Station Norfolk wins 2020 Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk has received a big honor: the 2020 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence.

The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.

Installations compete on their success in several areas, including mission support, unit morale, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.

“It justifies all of the hard work we’ve put into our strive for a culture of excellence. There are 2,500 people on our staff, each and every one of them every day strive for that culture of excellence. We’re grateful for the recognition,” said Capt Vince Baker, commander at Naval Station Norfolk.

One installation from each of the branches is selected each year for the award.

