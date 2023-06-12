NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Station Norfolk Fleet & Family Support Center will be co-hosting a hiring and networking event on June 15.
According to a press release, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Vista Point Conference Center, located at 1754 Massey Hughes Dr.
The event is open to veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses and a complimentary lunch will also be provided.
Walk-ins are welcome at the event but those who would like to attend can also register ahead of time online.