Chambers Field runway to close at Naval Station Norfolk for resurfacing project beginning March 1

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk announced Friday that the runway at Chambers field will close due to resurfacing and upgrades.

The closure will last from March 1 to June 30 for construction.

All E-2C Hawkeye and C-2 Greyhound squadrons will shift operations to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. All Air Mobility Command (AMC) passenger operations will shift to Baltimore Washington International (BWI) Airport and all cargo operations will shift to Joint Base Charleston.

Helicopter operations will continue at NAVSTA Norfolk.

“The Naval Station Norfolk Air Operations Team along with many other organizations have been coordinating this project and subsequent closure for several years now,” said Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer.

The $16.9 million construction contract was awarded to Williamsburg-based Branscome Companies Inc. in June 2020 to resurface the runway and demolish 99,480 square yards of excess pavement.

The planned shutdown also includes updates to significant electrical infrastructure, navigational aide replacements, and signage upgrades.

“We are ready for this critical infrastructure investment project to kick off next week that will enable safe operations at Chambers Field and the Navy Operated Air Mobility Command Terminal into the foreseeable future,” Baker said.

Base officials say that runways are typically resurfaced every 15 years. NAVSTA Norfolk’s Chambers Field is one of the busiest military runways on the East Coast with an average of 44,000 take-offs and landings per year.

This includes an average of 3,000 airlifts per year to include 19,000 tons of high-priority combat cargo.

“Chambers Field is integral to air operations and we look forward to the planned renovations,” said Rear Adm. John F. Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. “We appreciate the coordination between commands to ensure our aircraft can continue to safely and effectively operate from the airfield.”