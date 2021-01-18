Naval Station Norfolk holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for base’s newest gate

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk has a new gate.

Officials from Naval Station Norfolk along with Norfolk City officials and members of the Virginia Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning to mark the opening of the bases’s newest gate, Gate 6.

The gate will now be open for all authorized personnel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Both Gates 2 and 22 will remain open.

