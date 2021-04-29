Naval Station Norfolk conducting security exercises Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk will be conducting security exercises on Thursday.

The drills could involve an “escalation of Force Protection Condition and an order for tenant commands to shelter-in-place or lockdown,” Naval Station Norfolk said Wednesday.

“Buildings not in the immediate vicinity of the drills will be relaxed from shelter-in-place/lockdown when the situation has been stabilized,” the naval station said.

Notifications and alerts will be made throughout the installation, and there might be a temporary closure of all entry gates.

The closure of gates could cause temporary traffic backups.

