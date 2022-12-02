NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit has launched the gold and blue routes, officially bringing free public transport to Naval Station Norfolk.

The routes began running on Dec. 2 and will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Gold Route will run every 30 minutes and begins at the HRT bus stop by the Navy Exchange. It operates along Maryland Avenue, Dillingham Boulevard, and Gilbert Street. The Gold Route will also run on Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Blue Route begins at the Gilbert and First Avenue bus stop and services along Virginia Avenues, the piers, and Towway Drive. It won’t run on weekends and picks up every 15 minutes.

“It is an honor to present these important routes to the personnel at the Naval Station,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT. “The immense size of the base has long been a challenge for personnel who work there and need to travel from one location to another. These routes will provide connections and convenience that will help them every day.”

The free shuttle is funded by a three-year $2.3 million grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

You can track the shuttles online at nsn.transloc.com/routes.