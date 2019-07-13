$150 million training facility will take the Navy to the next level, leaders say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new, $150 million training facility at Naval Station Norfolk will help take the U.S. Navy to the next level, leaders say.

It’s called the Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer.

“Because it’s a full training environment. you can train to the full capability of the system in a way that just can’t be done on the ship, so when we talk about getting to the high-end fight, that can be practiced here,” said Captain Dave Stoner, Commanding Officer for Center for Service Combat Systems.

The trainer simulates the ship’s Combat Information Center for cruisers and destroyers, so sailors can replicate realistic and rigorous combat.

This is the second one in the nation. The first one was built about seven months ago in San Diego and related activities across air, surface and sub-surface warfare.

Commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Jesse Wilson, says all the ships on the waterfront will go through the training, even some that otherwise wouldn’t get the reps.

He says the best part of the facility is the playback capability. “Any great power competition, any great team, they practice over and over again. You can stop the scenario at any point, start over, that’s the beauty of this facility.”

On Monday, the first ship will use the trainer. Navy officials say right now the facility stands alone, but they’re in talks with expanding the trainer to other networks.