NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Station Norfolk is having an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, February 8.

This exercise is part of the Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, which is a two-part anti-terrorism force protection exercise run by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) with Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) on all Navy installations in the continental

United States.

“Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain reinforces our ability to respond to threats to the base and

the more than 300 tenant commands we support,” said Capt. Janet Days, Naval Station Norfolk

Commanding Officer. “The more we drill as a team the more prepared we are to respond to any

threat we may encounter. We have a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our

personnel and assets so it is crucial we have confidence in our response and training.”

This is an annual event and is not in response to any specific threat.