Nation’s largest military women’s conference goes virtual with free, 12-week seminar

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — A free, 12-week seminar will be available for military servicewomen and veterans to help them regarding professional development.

The Sea Services Leadership Association (SSLA) announced the development of The Joint Women’s Leadership Virtual Series which will kick off August 10 with an introduction and chance to meet the SSLA Board and learn more about the organization and the Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium.



The series will continue through December 2020, covering topics such as finance, leadership, work/life balance, and policy, and are inclusive to all services. One session for both service members and veterans will focus on the transition process.

The Virtual Series takes the place of the 2020 Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium scheduled for September 2020 in Norfolk, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we are disappointed we could not host our 2020 in-person conference, we are looking forward to this virtual opportunity to bring thousands of service members together for the premier professional development content our attendees count on SSLA to provide,” said SSLA President Marine Lt. Col. Jenny Storm.



“We hope that this virtual series will make it possible for even more military women to benefit from our programs. At the same time, we’re looking forward to JWLS 2021 and gathering in person.”

Registration will open one week before each webinar, giving service members the option to join for one or all sessions.

