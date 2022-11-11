RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has been recognized by Viqtory Inc. for being a military-friendly employer.

Viqtory, which helps veterans pursue civilian careers, recognized NCDOT as a gold-level Military Friendly Employer and a Military Spouse Friendly Employer for 2023. Last year NCDOT was also named in the top 10 of those two categories by Viqtory.

“Military veterans and military spouses bring discipline and commitment to public service and knowledge that safety is a top priority,” said Amanda Olive, the department’s human resources director. “They understand teamwork, leadership, and that it takes a concerted effort to accomplish our mission.”

Almost 7% of NCDOT’s workforce has military experience, and the department has increased its outreach to veterans, transitioning military, and military spouses.

Job seekers looking into NCDOT can find their military transition page here, and job openings published here.