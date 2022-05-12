NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eastern Virginia Medical School class of 2022 includes more than a dozen doctors going on to serve our country.

A commissioning ceremony was held at the school in Norfolk Thursday morning.

A dozen doctors took an oath to serve in the U.S. Navy. Three are going to the Air Force and one to the Army.

After taking the oath, family and friends helped to pin on their ranks.

The event — which is usually held outdoors on the USS Wisconsin — was moved inside this year because of the weather.