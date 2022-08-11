NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 78 years after he was killed in action on the Island of Saipan, Marine Corps Reserve Cpl. Jack S. Brown from Virginia Beach is finally home.

A Marine Corps Honor Guard transferred Brown’s remains at Norfolk International Airport on April 10. The honor guard marched the flag-draped casket to the hearse before his family.

Brown was killed by sniper fire during World War II and buried in a mass grave.

DNA from a family member helped to identify Corporal Brown in May.

WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox has been working exclusively with the Brown family to tell Jack’s story, and their story too.

“Missing, but Never Forgotten” airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 4 and 6 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.