Military survey shows support for Biden, removal of Confederate names from bases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new Military Times survey of both enlisted personnel and officers shows a preference for Joe Biden in the upcoming election, and an especially negative view among officers of President Donald Trump.

The poll also found nearly half of the overall survey group, 49 percent of more than 1,000 respondents, favor the removal of the names of Confederate generals from military bases. 37 percent of those troops said the Confederate names should remain.

“Renaming the bases is really the right thing to do,” said retired Navy Capt. Joseph Bouchard, commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk for three years until his retirement in 2003.

The results were far more pronounced regarding Confederate battle flags and related symbols in public spaces on military bases. About 69 percent of respondents said battle flags and any other Confederate insignia should be removed, while just 22 percent disagreed. Bouchard says those types of symbols can be seen as violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

“There were some sailors who liked to fly the Confederate flag, but I would not allow that on the base because it was a provocation to the African American sailors.”

Renaming a base is not a simple process. The former commanding officer of Little Creek Naval Amphibious Base, William Crow, says renaming involves a certain cost to the taxpayers because everything from signage to letterhead must be changed. Crow was in the post when Little Creek and Fort Story merged more than a decade ago.

Ten military bases are named for Confederate generals, and Virginia has the most with three.

Fort Pickett southwest of Richmond, Fort Lee in Petersburg and Fort AP Hill near Fredericksburg.

Overall, the military members say they would vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, 41 percent to 37 percent.

Another question asked their preference in the presidential election. Biden led those results 41 percent to 37. Officers have an especially negative outlook on the president, with a 59 percent unfavorable view and just 35 percent favorable.

Those results do not surprise Bouchard, who says it’s the result of Trump’s disdain for veterans such as John McCain.

“They deserve our respect. The kind of contempt that this commander in chief has shown over and over again simply is not consistent with the values of the American officer corps.”

We reached out to Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia Beach) and her opponent, former congressman Republican Scott Taylor for reaction. Both are former military members. When we hear back we will update this story.

