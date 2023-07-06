VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 12 Liberty Military Housing Communities along the Mid-Atlantic, including ones in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, will be getting big upgrades.

According to a press release, four communities from Virginia Beach and five from Norfolk will be among those that will be renovated. Liberty has initiated $120 million for the renovations, which will include either complete rebuilding or an interior and exterior renovation.

The renovations will take several years and will be conducted to the following communities:

Virginia Beach Sandpiper Crescent: Demolition and rebuilding Shelton Circle: Interior and exterior renovations Gela Point: Interior and exterior renovations Wadsworth Shores: Interior and exterior renovations

Norfolk Wiloughby Bay: Exterior rehabilitation Ben Moreell: Exterior rehabilitation Norwich Manor: Interior renovations and more Queens Way: Interior renovations and more Castle Acres: Interior renovations and more



The renovations are based on the specific needs of each community and the feedback received from Navy families and partners.

To learn more about the renovations and Liberty Military Housing, click here.