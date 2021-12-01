Military Family Advisory Network to host drive-thru food distribution event at Military Circle Mall Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host a drive-thru military family food distribution event in Norfolk.

The drive-thru event is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Military Circle Mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The food distribution event is part of MFAN’s 1 Million Meals Challenge, a nationwide campaign to combat military hunger, and the third hosted in Hampton Roads since June. MFAN has already given nearly 800,000 meals to military families across the country to date.

Over 750 military households, which include active duty, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran families, have registered to receive food support for the holiday season.

To help more military families