Military families in ENC remain on edge as Ukraine crisis continues

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As we continue to learn new information about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, people in Eastern North Carolina are reacting to this news.

The community in Jacksonville is already on edge with the thought that at any moment troops could deploy. For one local mother, this news is just the tip of the iceberg.

“You have family left in another country where, you know, a war starting and explosions are going off in the city they live in, and that’s petrifying,” said Jacksonville resident Lisa Heavilin.

Heavilin’s grandparents came to the United States from Ukraine many years ago, but not everyone in her family made it here as they did. Heavilin said she still has loved ones over in the city of Odesa, loved ones she hasn’t heard from since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

“Nobody wants to see their family in harm’s way at all,” said Heavilin.

To make matters worse, her husband is also in the Coast Guard and the lingering fear of deployment also weighs heavily on her mind.

“I know that my husband could go. But I mean, at the end of the day, I guess it’s not really up to us, and is scary to think that you know, we have family there, and then you know, my husband could go there,” said Heavilin.

One local Jacksonville veteran also reminds people to continue to prepare as the situation unfolds.

“it’s very important that, you know, the lines of communication are open all the way from the top of the chain of command in the military to the children that it affects,” said retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Raquel Painter.

Painter speaks from her own experience of being deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. She said this is a scary time for everyone.

“Our military service members are going to be put in harm’s way, that’s definitely what they signed up for, they’re trained for, they’re prepared for, but still, it’s scary, especially if it’s the first time deploying,” said Painter.